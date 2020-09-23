Bobcat Fire Chars Southern California

The Bobcat fire has left its mark on the San Gabriel Mountains of Southern California. The Operational Land Imager (OLI) on the Landsat 8 satellite acquired this image of the burn scar while the fire was still raging in Angeles National Forest on September 21, 2020. The false-color image combines shortwave infrared, near-infrared, and green light (OLI bands 7-5-2) to show active fires (bright red), scarred land that has been consumed by the fire (darker red), intact vegetation (green), and cities and infrastructure (gray).

The fire has consumed chapparal, brush, and grass in the San Gabriel Canyon. According to InciWeb, the fire started on September 6, 2020. As of September 23, it had burned 113,307 acres (more than 175 square miles) and was 38 percent contained by more than 1,556 firefighters.

Thousands of local residents have been advised to evacuate their homes. At least 29 structures and buildings have been destroyed or damaged. High temperatures and shifting winds, coupled with drought, have fueled the blaze.

NASA Earth Observatory image by Lauren Dauphin, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey. Caption by Adam Voiland.